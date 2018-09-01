



If you follow sports you know no lead is safe. And sometimes that’s a fact that’ll break your heart.

It happened in McCook on Friday night when Grand Island Northwest was poised to beat the Bison for the first time since the turn of the century but lost a fumble inside the McCook 10-yard line just shortly into the third quarter. Northwest still led 21-0, what could possibly go wrong.

Nothing. Everything. Something. From that point on nothing really went right for Northwest in its upset bid and that’s mostly because it all went right for McCook as the Bison ripped off 35 second-half points to claim a 35-21 win in a battle of Class B top-five rated teams.

It’s a game I’d have loved to attended and I feel short-changed in the game’s aftermath, sorta like the Northwest folks. Northwest is a good football team and played like it for 24 minutes of clock before the football gods gave McCook a tap on the shoulder. Or maybe it was Camryn Berry.

Berry recovered the pivotal fumble and would later add a touchdown run and the game-clinching touchdown pass to senior tight end DJ Gross. Before those heroics could unfold though it was the Paxton Terry Show as the senior fullback plowed his way to three second-half rushing touchdowns and just like that it was drive home safely.

Northwest will be OK but there is no relief in immediate sight with a road trip to Scottsbluff on this week’s horizon. (To McCook then to Scottsbluff? Thanks Mr. Schedule Maker). As for McCook even a great program like that one can stand a jolt to the system and this certainly provide one. Gonna make the Bison nothing but better, which is more bad news for the rest of Class B.

* While in a different fashion another highly anticipated Week 2 game turned out to be a classic of sorts with Creighton holding off Clearwater/Orchard 50-44. Creighton jumped out to a 20-point lead at halftime, 36 -16, before the visitors made things real interesting late in the game

Creighton senior all-stater Bryce Zimmerer was at it again, rushing for 235 yards and six touchdowns to lead the winners while junior QB Brayden Zimmerer, who missed much of last season due to injury, added 141 yards rushing and a TD. Those two “Bs” sure earned an “A” last night. (Ugh, that was cornier than usual...)

Clearwater/Orchard senior QB Chris Kester was nails for the Cyclones, passing for 210 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 73 yards and four more scores. Clearly the Cyclones will be OK. Better than OK. Really OK.

* The latest installment of the BRLD I Told You So Tour unfolded in Ponca Friday night with the Wolverines taking a 30-20 victory over a veteran, proven Ponca team. If I didn’t know that all I needed to do was check my Twitter feed - @HuskerlandBob - and I’d get my reminders. (wink)

I spoke with BRLD senior lineman Dustin Burgett late last week - you can read his upcoming feature story in next week’s Huskerland Prep Report and on this fine website - and he expressed confidence his team could win the game and do so behind maybe the best offensive line in Class C-2. He got one right for sure and could easily be two-for-two, if you get my drift.

* Two games covered by Huskerland Prep Report - me at Ravenna, my son Matthew Jensen at Fullerton - resulted in raging comeback wins.

At Fullerton, the Warriors marched out to a 20-0 lead before Keaton Van Housen happened, breaking loose for 269 rushing yards and six touchdowns, leading first-year co-op Osceola/High Plains to a stunning 44-32 win. The Stormdogs - love that nickname - were ranked in Class D-1 before this all went down and a win like that won’t hurt matters none.

In my bug-infested visit to Ravenna I was reminded of two things.

1. Those are great lights they have at Ravenna, real bright. Bug sure can see them, I know that.

2. Gotta wear jeans next week. Wearing shorts while standing there with my buddy Monte Steele on the Ravenna sideline I was like a bug buffet. Gnats, party of two...

The game? Oh yeah, the game, Ravenna scored the game’s final 26 points, including the 8-yard game-winning pass from Jake Jarzynka to Trey Mieth in overtime, to rally past Cambridge 46-40. Jarzynka finished the night with 219 yards passing and five TDs. Which is really good.

* But not as good as the clinic put on my Aurora senior superstar Baylor Scheierman and his band of merry men at Kearney Catholic. In another game attended by @HuskerlandBob - always good to see you, Matt Rogers and you too James Moore - Scheierman passed for 504 yards and an all-class state record eight touchdowns in his team’s 60-21 win.

Scheierman threw 19 passes - in the first quarter. He finished the night 26-of-44 and completed two TD passes to each of four receivers, including Cy Bullerman (57, 36), Jordan Stevenson (20, 6), Ryan Hunter (54, 6) and Cade Reichardt (44, 20). The 6-foot-6 Scheierman towers in the pocket and he’s an outstanding athlete (Division I basketball recruit) so flushing him from the pocket sorta plays right into his hands.

That’s 127 points in two games with Scheierman passing for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns. Nothing is as easy as it seems, though. Right?

* My other stops on Friday were at Loup City, where the Rebels rebounded into their expected physical a willing but out-manned Shelton team 48-6, and Pleasanton, where big plays were the name of the game, speedy Axtell looking, well, speedy in a 63-28 win. Most eye-popping was a it-happened-that-fast 66-yard TD romp by state track meet star Creighton Kring. Me, I’d be tempted to give him the ball on every snap from scrimmage. Maybe both sides of scrimmage.

Here are thoughts on some other Week 2 developments:

300: Much more about these guys next week in Huskerland and on the website but for now a tip of the hat to two of the good guys, Tim Turman at Bishop Neumann and Doug Goltz at 300, both of whom claimed their 300th coaching win. Both are quick to point the other way when praised is offered but clearly here are two great coaches, good men who are not just good at what they do but good with the people around them, no mattter whether it’s their players, coaches or people in the community.

Ansley-Litchfield 50, North Central 42. A second tough loss for North Central, this one coming to a team that is starting a new quarter back and two all-state caliber receivers in seniors Chris Paitz and Justin Bailey.

Central City 28, Columbus Scotus 20. In a battle of rated Class C-1 teams the Bison win their home opener, junior QB Michael Rutherford passed for 161 yards and two TDs and rushed for another 155 yards and two TDs to lead the winners.

Central Valley 70, Giltner 20. Huge win for a youthful program with plenty of talent. Beware, future opponents.

Grand Island 42, Lincoln High 27. Most underrated team in Class A? The Islanders.

GACC 32, Howells-Dodge 28. Great win in a great rivalry.

Lincoln Southeast 22, Lincoln Southwest 13. Besides winning an, um, spirited rivalry game this is the kind of victory that could jump start the Knight. They get another great opportunity next week facing Omaha Westside.

Maxwell 90, Wallace 20. Those dots you’ve been trying to connect run between the 178 points in two games and he name Delano Hernandez.

Norfolk Catholic 31, Aquinas 7. Knights pull away in a battle of preseason No. 1 v. No. 2.

Ogallala 20, Valentine 0. Valentine has a good team and this means Ogallala has won its first two games by a combined 77-7. That’s worth remembering.

Omaha Burke 31, Millard West 14. Prayers are answered, as after a summer scare Burke head coach Paul Limongi is cancer free.

Ord 41, Boone Central/newman Grove 13. Reggie Senior on a mission after finishing one spot out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

Stuart 36, Boyd County 8. Tell ya what, now fully healthy Stuart is going to be a load the rest of the season.

Weeping Water 30, Heartland 28. Now wait a minute. Weeping Water football, if you’re going to keep winning like this you’re going to lose that cuddly little underdog standing.