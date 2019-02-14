It usually happens at 170, sometimes 182. Connor Cowling, Norfolk’s undefeated senior heavyweight, starts his warm-up.

It’s at about this time the chances of the other guy winning their upcoming match begin to diminish exponentially.

It’s at last been that way all season as Cowling comes into this weekend’s Nebraska State Wrestling Championships with a perfect 42-0 record and the No. 1 ranking at Class A 285. And he ain’t winning by decision.

No, Conner has reeled off 27 consecutive pins going into the weekend and 30 for the season. All of this is important because he’s drawn a bead on the school record of 30 in a season - do the math, he needs four more, there are four matches to win state - as well as capping his brilliant senior athletic year.

How brilliant, you ask? Well, besides being all beaten in wrestling and stuff, he was also named to the Shrine Bowl team for 2019 and will play college football at powerhouse Morningside University, based in Sioux City, Iowa. That’s not a bad haul.

“I love being a senior in general and in all my sports, and I want to go out with a bang at state wrestling,” leaving the door open to some, but only limited interpretation. “I have a lot I can accomplish in Omaha and I am excited to be in the position. Now I need to finish the job.”

He’s finished off plenty already this season - he also won his 100th career match earlier this season - and feels like he’s in great shape going into state wrestling. Literally.

“For me, the number one thing is to be in great condition, really be ready to compete from the start of the match,” says Conner. “I like to push the pace and wrestle fast, really make things happen. I want the other guy to know what he’s in for.”

Uh oh.

Part of his pre-match routine is the timing of his warm-up period. He figures starting to loosen up when he does, about five matches in advance, gives him a chance to work up a good lather and “blow my lungs out,” getting as much fresh oxygen in his system as possible. When it’s go time, Conner wants to be ready to go. “You have to know your body and what works for you. Everybody’s different but when I do things my way I feel prepared and confident, and that’s a big deal.”

Cowling’s a big deal, literally. He cuts a little weight for wrestling but during football season he played to 290 pounds and a little more stretched across his 6-foot-2 frame. He enjoyed a fabulous senior season for the Panthers, playing all across the defensive line and also offensive tackle, hardly every coming off the field.

“I was even in on some punt blocks for special teams. It was exhausting to play that much but a lot of fun at the same time,” says Conner.

As for his Shrine Bowl selection Conner had a tough time keeping his secret. “They let the athletes know about a month before they release the information so I couldn’t tell anybody, which was a killer. Being part of the Shrine Bowl and all that it means is a tremendous honor.”

Born in Norfolk, Conner has three older sisters - “they made me tough” - and finds his favorite down time activity to be, well, lifting weights. No matter when. “Me and a buddy, when we are bored we go to this 24/7 gym where we’ll lift at midnight sometimes. It’s fun.”

Big ol’ Conner, the varsity athlete star, is also a big hit with the kids in the Club 56 program at his church, where he serves as a mentor to the youngsters. In fact, his experience there has led to him to seriously consider a career in education and coaching. “Working with those kids is very rewarding,” he says humbly.

Like most, probably all, of our high school athletes Conner has found the most satisfaction in his career from the time he’s spent with his friends. You know, The Goobers.

“I love hanging around my friends, they’re a bunch of goobers,” he confirms. “I am lucky to have so many friends, and a lot of them come from being involved in wrestling. Sports build a tremendous bond between athletes and that is a big part of my life.”