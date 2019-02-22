Sacred Heart Again Seems the Answer in Class D-2
Remember when poor ol' Falls City Sacred Heart girls basketball just couldn't quite get it done? You know, winning state.A first-round loss, a couple of surprising semifinal losses, and just like t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news