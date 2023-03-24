Rosters have been set and coaches named for one of our summertime highlights, the annual Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic.

The 46th edition of the Sertoma all-star game will be played Saturday, June 17 at Lloyd Wilson Field on the campus of Hastings College, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. At halftime of the game the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will also be introduced.

Last season the West team scored a series record number points in a 59-14 victory, tying the series at 22-22, with the 2020 game cancelled due to COVID.

The 8-Man Football Classic donates its proceeds to the Nebraska Speech and Hearing Association. Visit nebraskaeightmanfootball.com for more information or follow @NEMFCA on Twitter.

Head coach for the West team is Neligh-Oakdale’s Ron Beacom, who last season led his team to the Class D-1 state championship game for the first time in program history. His assistants will include Dan Bolling (Ravenna), Mike Spargo (Dundy County-Stratton) and Dexter Hanzel (Neligh-Oakdale).

Head coach for the East team AJ Burki (Wisner-Pilger) and his assistants include Dave Stoddard (Stanton), Kyle Schmidt (Plainview) and Brad Cornell (Wisner-Pilger).

Here are the rosters for the 2023 Sertoma Classic:

West All-Stars

Zandar Wolf, Central Valley; Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson; Clayton Meyer, Loomis; Kason Loomis, Bridgeport; Thomas Psota, Ravenna; Isaiah Bullis, Hi-Line; Dylan Bahe, Arapahoe; Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; Landyn Schrader, Neligh-Oakdale; Myles Boggs, Bertrand; Kaden Haake, Sandhills/Thedford; Slate Micheel, Twin Loup; Keegan Schuler, Hitchcock County; Trent Kisker, Hitchcock County; Isaac Welch, Mullen; Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City; Corbin Horner, Dundy County-Stratton; Kohan Grindle, Cambridge; Coy Johnston, Sandhills Valley; Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna; Sam Scholz, North Platte St. Pat’s; Carson Bloom, Riverside; Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna.

East All-Stars

Vance Smith, Sutton; Merrick Maltsberger, Heartland; Trevor Bolton, Cross County; Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central; Daven Whitley, Lyons-Decatur Northeast; Aandy Dominguez, Howells-Dodge; Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Kolby Casey, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Ian Kuchar, Bloomfield; Jaxson Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John; August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger; Hunter Palmer, Wisner-Pilger; Drew Beeson, Clarkson/Leigh; Easton Weber, BDS; Ethan Essary, Weeping Water; Jason Clausen, Stanton; Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock; Tanner Frahm, Plainview; Carter Ruse, Freeman; Hunter Pope, Palmyra; Nic Parriott, Johnson-Brock; Braxton Volk, Pender; Alex Vinson, Osmond; Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.