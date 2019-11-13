Right on Schedule: Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Man, it was cold that night. Cold and Waverly wouldn’t quit.It was last year’s Nebraska high school football semifinals where Omaha Skutt, the gold standard for Class B football for the past decade...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news