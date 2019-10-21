Regions I-II Report for Week 8
Region IWaylon Schneider rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Gage Davis added 104 yards rushing and two scores as No. 2 Cody-Kilgore downed No. 6 Sioux County, 40-6, in a battle of six-ma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news