Region IV Report: York v. Seward Exhausts All Superlatives (2018, Week 8)

Funny, it was scoreless after one quarter. But after that both teams got with it, York scoring twice in the final two minutes of a fourth quarter that saw 39 points put on the board, sewing up a 42-40 victory over Seward last Friday at Seward. Overcoming an ankle injury York senior Garrett Snodgrass passed for a career-high 281 yards and three TDs and rushed for three more (1, 18, 5) including the game-winner with Brady Danielson pulling in eight receptions for 196 yards and a TD. Joseph Krause was again amazing for Seward, passing for 405 yards and four TDs.
Baylor Scheierman passed for 273 yards and four TDs as Aurora beat Milford 42-13...Brady Geis ran for two TDs (5, 32) and Nash Callahan returned a fumble 44 yards for a score as Louisville beat Tekamah-Herman 35-28...Caden Kozisek rushed for one TD (3) and return a punt 75 yards for another as Aquinas beat Twin River 54-22...Zavier Betts caught five passes for 148 yards and three TDs (38, 24, 48) and Shane Dailey Jr. caught five catches for 148 yards and a 64-yard TD in Bellevue West’s 52-49 loss to Omaha North...TaeVyn Grixby caught a 5-yard TD pass and returned an interception 93 yards for a TD as Lincoln Southwest beat Grand Island 21-7...Andrew Bednar had a 68-yard TD run in Millard North’s 38-9 loss to Omaha Burke.
TJ Urban passed for 121 yards and two TDs and rushed for 98 yards and a score (6) and Isaiah Harris rushed for 142 yards and a TD (24) and caught a TD pass as Millard South beat Creighton Prep 38-30...Baily Darnell rushed for 131 yards and four TDs (48, 25, 8, 14) and caught a TD pass to power Auburn past Lincoln Christian 51-0...Jackson Wright ( 31) and Tristan Gomes (34) rushed for TDs in Millard West’s 21-13 loss to Lincoln East...Avante Dickerson rushed for two TDs (34, 25) and Cole Payton passed for two scores as unbeaten Omaha Westside beat Columbus 38-0...Caden Kirby rushed for 139 yards and three TDs (5, 1, 11) as Papillion-LaVista beat Elkhorn 31-7...Isaiah Alford rushed for 268 yards and four TDs (22, 5, 4, 2) and returned a fumble 10 yards for a score and Cedric Case passed for 393 yards and four TDs, three of them to Jayden Horton (20, 31, 29) as Lincoln High beat Kearney 66-31...Jack Wiebelhaus passed for 119 yards and both Omaha Bryan TDs in a 52-16 loss to Lincoln North Star.
Jampe’ Gergen passed for three TDs, two of them to Isaac Appleget (5, 35) and also rushed for a TD (1) as Lincoln SE beat Papillion-LaVista South 37-30. David Foresman led Papio South with 342 yards passing, with Tony Nisotis catching 17 passes for 254 yards and both TDs...Andrew Mahoney rushed for 111 yards, including a 95-yard TD, and caught two TD passes (17, 22) in Beatrice’s 31-30 overtime loss to Hastings...Ashton Hausmann rushed for 341 yards and four TDs (8, 36, 32, 3) to power Norris to a 50-7 win over Ralston...Rhett Jordon rushed for a TD (25) and passed for two more and Noah Stoddard returned a punt 63 yards for a TD in Waverly’s 35-0 win over Plattsmouth...Bryce Kitrell rushed for two TDs (4, 50) and caught one of two Hunter Washburn TD passes in Ashland-Greenwood’s 38-7 win over Nebraska City...Jake Stoner rushed for two TDs (55, 49) in Fillmore Central’s 21-20 loss to Central City.
Joshua Duitsman passed for four TDs to lead Lincoln Lutheran past Falls City 54-6...Trevin Luben rushed for 231 yards and two TDs (41, 57) as Wahoo downed Columbus Lakeview 21-7...Nolan Hartman rushed for two TDs (8, 8) and passed for another and Caden Kozisek returned a punt 75 yards for a score as Aquinas beat Twin River 54-22...Adam Stewart rushed for two TDs (1, 1) and passed for another as Malcolm edged Johnson County Central 20-14. Eli Waring passed for 192 yards and both JCC TDs...John Christensen rushed for four TDs (5, 4, 1, 10) and passed for another as BDS beat Cross County 34-18...Mitchell Manning rushed for three TDs (26, 9, 16) to help EMF to a 56-18. Brian Seaberg passed for two NL TDs...Koby Dillon passed for 265 yards and five TDs, rushed for a TD (12) and caught a TD pass as Palmyra beat Weeping Water 46-6...Logan Wiedel passed for 145 yards and four TDs to lead Thayer Central past Humboldt-TRS 32-8...Jake Hoy rushed for two TDs (10, 38) and caught two TD passes from Drew Bippes (16, 39) as FC Sacred Heart beat Pawnee City 62-6.
Cole Fossenbarger passed for 291 yards and five TDs, including two each to Kaden Glynn and Dylan Rowe, and Ty Hahn added a 52-yard punt return for a score as Johnson-Brock beat Meridian 56-6...Hunter Cole rushed for five TDs (5, 59, 21, 40, 15), passed for another and returned a fumble 21 yards for a score as McCool Junction beat Dorchester 69-8...Tristan Dirks rushed for three TDs (10, 6, 10) and added a 60-yard kickoff return for a TD as Sterling beat Lewiston 43-15...Jaden Rhynalds rushed for 172 yards and three TDs and passed for another 110 yards and two TDs and Wade Wright added 114 yards rushing and a score as East Butler beat Osceola/High Plains 52-42. For O/HP, Dylan Soule rushed for 160 yards and three TDs.
Coltin Rezabek rushed for one TD and caught a TD pass and Mitchell Thompson rushed for two TDs as Wilber-Clatonia beat Conestoga 56-0...Brett Simonsen rushed for 161 yards and three TDs as Sutton beat Superior 60-6...Brody Kroll rushed for 180 yards and two TDs and Devin Wanamaker passed for 140 yards and three TDs as Fairbury beat Sandy Creek 34-20. Connor Crumbliss passed for both Sandy TDs...Andy Meyer rushed for 175 yards and 4 TDs and Drake Spohr rushed for two TDs and passed for two more as Elmwood-Murdock beat Brownell Talbot 66-20...Wyatt Ehlers passed for 287 yards and four TDs, all of them to Jackson Hirschfeld (15, 27, 31, 11), as Centennial downed David City 41-7.