{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Region IV Report for Week 5

Better look quick or Shelby-Rising City's Grant Lindsley (2) will make a blur your world like last Friday when he ran for 162 yards and two long TDs.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Region IVGaining some measure of revenge for last season’s unexpected loss Shelby-Rising City moved to 5-0 on the season with last Friday’s 23-13 win over David City in a game played at Shelby. Gra...

