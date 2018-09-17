Ticker
2018-09-17

Region III Report: Wakefield Outscores Lutheran High 70-66

Even in defeat there is no denying Lutheran High's Jaxson Kant (1) and his 518 total yards and eight touchdowns. At least I ain't gonna do it, great job kid.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher

Defense took the night off last Friday at Norfolk as Wakefield scored 56 first-half points on its way to a breathtaking, literally, 70-66 win over Lutheran High Northeast. Leading the winners were ...

