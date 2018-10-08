Region III Report: Norfolk Catholic Holds Off Stubborn Battle Creek
When Battle Creek offered up a heroic defensive effort against its vaunted running game QB Caden Cunningham countered with three TD passes, including two to Ryan Vetter (5, 10) and a 69-yarder to J...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news