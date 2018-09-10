Region III Report: Lincoln High states its Case, beats Prep 42-21
Region IIIShaking off two losses to top ten-ranked teams Lincoln High came back with a big win over Creighton Prep last Friday night. Cedric Case passed for 312 yards and two TDs and Chris Jones Jr...
