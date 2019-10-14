Region III Report for Week 7
Four first-quarter touchdowns helped launch Oakland-Craig to a 52-0 win over Archbishop Bergan in last Frdiay’s battle of Class C-2 unbeatens played at Oakland. Jaron Meyer rushed for 144 yards and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news