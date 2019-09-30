News More News
Region III Report for Week 5

Big Week 5 for Elkhorn Valley's Braedyn Ollendick (5), who passed for 215 yards and three TDs and rushed for 77 yards and three more TDs (2, 35, 1) to lead Elkhorn Valley past Madison 47-27.
Big Week 5 for Elkhorn Valley's Braedyn Ollendick (5), who passed for 215 yards and three TDs and rushed for 77 yards and three more TDs (2, 35, 1) to lead Elkhorn Valley past Madison 47-27. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Region IIILast Thursday night at Bennington, Jack Dotzler rushed for two TDs (22, 13) and passed for 305 yards, including a clutch 44-yard TD strike to Shane Orr which broke a 14-14 tie as Omaha Ro...

