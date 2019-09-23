News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Region III Report for Week 4

You'd smile too if you were Joey Braasch (23). The Columbus senior returned an interception 95 yards for a score to help Columbus upend unbeaten Fremont 33-13.
You'd smile too if you were Joey Braasch (23). The Columbus senior returned an interception 95 yards for a score to help Columbus upend unbeaten Fremont 33-13. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Region IIIFor the second time this season Wakefield beat a No. 1-ranked team, this time taking down Lutheran High Northeast, 58-24, in a game played at Norfolk. Justin Erb rushed 43 times for 425 y...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}