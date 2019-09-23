Region III Report for Week 4
Region IIIFor the second time this season Wakefield beat a No. 1-ranked team, this time taking down Lutheran High Northeast, 58-24, in a game played at Norfolk. Justin Erb rushed 43 times for 425 y...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news