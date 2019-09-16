News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Region III Report for Week 3

Archbishop Bergan senior QB Jake Ridder (4) passed for one touchdown and ran for two more as the Knights held off Wilber-Clatonia 23-21.
Archbishop Bergan senior QB Jake Ridder (4) passed for one touchdown and ran for two more as the Knights held off Wilber-Clatonia 23-21.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

The ‘80s band Men Without Hats had nothing on Battle Creek football the other night as the Braves used a fourth-quarter safety dance to slip past Centennial 15-13. Reece Bode and Zach Zohner also s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}