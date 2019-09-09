News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Region III Report for Week 2

A touchdown here, a touchdown there, mix in an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and you basically have Tyler Palmer's night against Central City. Columbus Scotus won the game 41-27.
A touchdown here, a touchdown there, mix in an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and you basically have Tyler Palmer's night against Central City. Columbus Scotus won the game 41-27. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

In a battle of highly regarded Class C-1 teams Tyler Palmer rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns and added an 85-yard kickoff return for a score as Columbus Scotus beat Central City, 41-27, in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}