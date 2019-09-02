News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Region III Report for Week 1

Jqfhs7vpcrkwddmvl1gs
Nebraska Christian's Elijah Boersen (1) rushed for 100 yards and two TDs and caught a 52-yard touchdown pass during his team's 44-12 win over Thayer Central. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Region IIIIn a game that lived up to its lofty expectaions Omaha Burke survived a made field goal by Lincoln Southeast in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Knights 16-14 in a game played ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}