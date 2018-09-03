Region III Report: Creighton Holds Off Clearwater/Orchard
Class D-1 No. 1 Creighton withstood the challenge of Class D-2 No. 3 Clearwater/Orchard, winning a 50-44 decision in a game played last Friday at Creighton. Bryce Zimmerer led the winners with 235 ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news