Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Region I: Scottsbluff Wins Rivalry Renewal Over North Platte

Lwcrbt1dh94blsztf0dp
Scottsbluff senior all-state candidate Chris Busby (6 - get it, 6, like in touchdown...) rushed for 145 yards and two sixes in Friday's 41-20 win over North Platte.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher

In a bit of Back to the Big 10 (no, not that Big Ten) Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff rolled up a 41-20 victory over Class A North Platte in a game played at Merle Bauer Memorial Stadium in North Platte....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}