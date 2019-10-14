News More News
football

Region I Report for Week 7

Cowboy Sage Miller (12) and his crew made headline news over the weekend, coming up with a 20-12 upset of defending Class D-1 state champion Creighton.
Cowboy Sage Miller (12) and his crew made headline news over the weekend, coming up with a 20-12 upset of defending Class D-1 state champion Creighton. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Region IDane Pokorny rushed for 132 yards and a TD, Trae Hickman rushed for 86 yards and two TDs and Reece Zutavern rushed for two scores as unbeaten Sandhills/Thedford beat Mullen, 42-12, in a gam...

