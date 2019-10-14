Region I Report for Week 7
Region IDane Pokorny rushed for 132 yards and a TD, Trae Hickman rushed for 86 yards and two TDs and Reece Zutavern rushed for two scores as unbeaten Sandhills/Thedford beat Mullen, 42-12, in a gam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news