Region I-II Reports for Week 2
Region ISabastian Harsh put on quite a show and he had plenty of help as his No. 2-ranked Scottsbluff team won a 47-12 victory at Hastings last Friday. Harsh rushed for 186 yards and three touchdow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news