News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 07:35:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Region I-II Reports for Week 2

Paxton Ross passed for 324 yards and seven touchdowns and added another score on the ground to help Cambridge to a 74-40 win over visiting Ravenna last Friday night.
Paxton Ross passed for 324 yards and seven touchdowns and added another score on the ground to help Cambridge to a 74-40 win over visiting Ravenna last Friday night. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Region ISabastian Harsh put on quite a show and he had plenty of help as his No. 2-ranked Scottsbluff team won a 47-12 victory at Hastings last Friday. Harsh rushed for 186 yards and three touchdow...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}