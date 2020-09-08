Rally Starter: Justin Ningen, Creek Valley
When you listen to him talk you can hear the calmness in his voice, a maturity that comes with experience both in life and in football. No doubt about it, Justin Ningen is a valued leader for Creek...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news