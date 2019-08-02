Quiet but Quite Effective: Max Zeleny, EMF
You sit across the table from him and rattle off all the pertinent bullet points of his football resume, and they are many.So many catches for so many yards, all those tackles and turnovers forced....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news