News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pressure to Perform: Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood

Yn1kbrtfsgwh5xkzdkoz
Returning all-stater Bryce Kitrell (25) is the last in a long line of Kitrell all-staters, and this one has his eyes on getting his team into another state final. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

All he wanted was to be perfect. Or next to perfect. For sure better than he was doing at the moment.Earning a starting position as a freshman from the start of his high school career Bryce Kitrell...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}