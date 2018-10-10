Preferred Option: Chase Norblade, Papillion-LaVista South
Well, yeah, yeah I would.That was basically the extent of the conversation here the other day when Chase Norblade was offered a preferred walk-on designation by Husker football.“I had been in conta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news