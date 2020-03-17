News More News
Pleasanton's Arensdorf Named D-1 GBB Coach of the Year

Pleasanton's Jordan Arensdorf led his team to the 2020 state title and today is named Huskerland's Class D-1 girls basketball coach of the year.
Pleasanton's Jordan Arensdorf led his team to the 2020 state title and today is named Huskerland's Class D-1 girls basketball coach of the year. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Cue the Peter Gabriel music, Pleasanton girls basketball has gone Big Time. Or make that state championship time, if you will.Responding to three days of challenge at the 2020 girls state basketbal...

