You’ve heard of keeping up with the Joneses, right? There’s a modified version of that lifestyle roaming free in the halls at dear old Pleasanton High.

See, between them the boys and girls basketball teams are a combined 34-1 as we enter the weekend of the 47th annual Fort Kearny Conference basketball tournament. If you must know, it’s the girls who are undefeated.

And top seed in the FKC tournament. The Bulldogs are 18-0 and will face No. 4 seed Overton (15-3) tonight at the Viaero Center in Kearney, tip-off at 6 p.m. In the second semifinal No. 2 seed Elm Creek (14-4) will battle No. 3 seed Loomis (14-4) in a game that should start around 7:45 p.m.

This is not exactly uncharted waters for the Bulldogs as last season they won their way to the Class D-1 state tournament semifinals before settling for third place. That kind of thing really provides a great launching point for a new season.

“I think at this point in the season we are further along than we have been the last two years,” says Pleasanton head coach Jordan Arensdorf. Did I forget to mention Pleasanton also won its way to the 2018 state semifinals? My bad. “A lot of that can be attributed to the fact that our ‘impact’ players are now juniors and seniors. The past two years we have been known as a young team but now we are a team that has won two conference tournaments, been to the state semifinals the last two years, and one that has gained a lot of experience playing in big time games.

“Overall, the girls are more confident in their abilities. When you watch a Pleasanton game, you see us guarding the ball the entire length of the court, using our athleticism, depth and getting into transition playing at a fast pace.”

Sounds fun. Then again I’m not trying to keep up.

Here is Coach Arensdorf’s take on his starting, well, six:

Cadee Nichols, 5-3 senior shooting guard. “Cadee brings the energy on the floor. She’s an overall competitor that can shoot the ball and recently broke the school’s three-point career record.”

Natalie Siegel, 5-5 junior point guard. “Natalie is a player that is improving every night she steps on the court. Overall, one of our best athletes who guards the other team’s best player and is also a great shooter.”

Isabelle Paitz, 5-8 junior shooting guard. “Isabelle is an athlete who has a knack for scoring the ball. Can do a little bit of everything and has the ability to play all five positions on the floor.”

Kaci Pierce, 5-8 junior forward. “Kaci plays every position on the floor and is our most physical player and leading rebounder. Kaci has been asked to do a lot for us this year. In her freshman year, she was the point guard on a state semifinal team and is now being asked to play the three, four and five, and she’s excelled in that role. She can score the ball in the paint and from outside.

Katy Linder, 6-0 junior forward. “Katy plays on the block for us and is asked to guard the other team’s post. Finishes well around the rim and is a great athlete.”

Paige Weisdorfer, 5-4 junior guard. “Paige brings the energy every night and like Natalie is usually tasked with guarding the other team’s best player. Paige has been playing the best ball of her career lately and has improved tremendously over the last year.”

As for the tournament’s final four Coach Arensdorf quickly points out the challenges his team will face between now and the 10 o’clock news on Saturday.

“Every year the FKC produces good teams that have a history of competing down in Lincoln,” he points out. “You have your programs that are always near the top, like with Overton and Elm Creek, and that isn’t any different this year. Loomis also has a strong team this year, so we will need to play well to compete for a conference championship.”

* In the boys division Pleasanton (16-1) is the top seed and has advanced to Friday’s semifinals after beating Hi-Line (Eustis-Farnam, Elwood) in the quarters, 80-60. The Bulldogs will face No. 5 seed Ansley-Litchfield (13-4) at Viaero, starting at 6 p.m., followed by the contest between No. 2 Loomis (17-0) and No. 6 Axtell (13-5). Axtell stirred the pot on Tuesday night, pulling a 58-56 double overtime upset over No. 3 seed Elm Creek.

For the record Axtell’s Nic Pearson won’t need to buy any sodas for a while after making the game winning layup that night.

Axtell also goes into its semifinal game with a little added swag given how the Wildcats played old friend Loomis to within four points, 66-62, when the teams met just last week. Pleasanton, which has won 15 consecutive games, has not yet faced Ansley-Litchfield this season.

The FKC boys tournament final will be played Saturday at Viaero starting at about 8 p.m.