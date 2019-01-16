Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pleasanton Boys Basketball Gets a Grip

Owao8djzvylhs07n80eh
Members of the improved, and improving, Pleasanton boys basketball team include (front row, l-r) Trepper Huggins (11), Brady Klein (24), Jackson Keaschall (22), Kessler Dixon (12), Seth Eckle (10); (back, l-r) Tyler Bailie (34), Jayden Westland (40), Caleb Riessland (52) and Tyce Westland (20).
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Let’s just say Pleasanton boys basketball has got a grip. At least an improved grip. On the basketball.A season ago the Bulldogs averaged well over 20 turnovers a game, stunting any real chance the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}