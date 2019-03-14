Pius X's Spicka Named Huskerland's Class B COY
Like Chevy Chase driving his family cross country to visit Wally World, it was the kind of trip that can wear a guy out. His team too.After playing overtime, and winning, in the state tournament se...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news