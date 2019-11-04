Pick a Position: Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction
There are plenty of great players across the state of Nebraska, but the list of players who can play great at any position they line up at is much smaller. McCool Junction’s Dana Hobbs is one of th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news