News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pat, Can I Buy a Vowel? C-2 Classic features GICC v. NBC

Junior Russ Martinez (3) has been fantastic in his transition to quarterback, helping to lead his team to a 3-0 start.
Junior Russ Martinez (3) has been fantastic in his transition to quarterback, helping to lead his team to a 3-0 start. (Matthew Jensen/Huskerland)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

With an exciting list of marque matchups in Week Four be sure not to overlook Class C-2 as Grand Island Central Catholic will hit the road and travel to face North Bend Central in a rematch of thei...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}