News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 11:50:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Packed Gym Makes Battle of Hastings All That More Great

Don't worry, both sides of the gym looked like this - packed to the gills - for last night's Adams Central v. Hastings basketball games. A wonderful sight to see.
Don't worry, both sides of the gym looked like this - packed to the gills - for last night's Adams Central v. Hastings basketball games. A wonderful sight to see. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Me, I always loved going to the dog track.My interest in the sport stems from the fact my late father, especially, and mother, in a supporting role, loved going to the dog track. For me I enjoyed t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}