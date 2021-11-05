Class D-2 QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Osceola (9-1) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m., at Thedford.No. 13 Elgin/Pope John (7-3) at No. 12 Johnson-Brock (8-2), 4 p.m.No. 14 BDS (7-3) at No. 11 An...