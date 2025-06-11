Osceola Returns Five Starters, Seeks Playoff Return

There will be seven starters back on offense and six on defense at NBC, where the Tigers seek improvement.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Ravenna head football coach Dan Bolling.
After a harrowing 2024 season where the Raiders went 1-7 there are seven starters back on both sides of the ball.
After just missing the playoffs despite losing its QB1 in Week 2, Syracuse returns eight starters.
Consider it a breakthrough season, as the Panthers finished 8-2 a season ago.
There will be seven starters back on offense and six on defense at NBC, where the Tigers seek improvement.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Ravenna head football coach Dan Bolling.
After a harrowing 2024 season where the Raiders went 1-7 there are seven starters back on both sides of the ball.