News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 10:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

One Step From Omaha: B-C District Wrestling Preview

Unbeaten Dyson Kunz of Central City will be among the headliners in an action packed weekend of Class B and C district wrestling.
Unbeaten Dyson Kunz of Central City will be among the headliners in an action packed weekend of Class B and C district wrestling. (Ryan Dettman/Huskerland)
Ryan Dettman
HuskerlandPreps.com Staff Writer

After months of grinding through conditioning drills, early morning bus rides, injuries, victories, defeats and all of the other moments that have made the 2019-20 wrestling season a special one, i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}