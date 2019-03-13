Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 15:07:00 -0500') }}

One Moerer Thing: GINW Coach Named Class B COY

Head coach Russ Moerer led Grand Island Northwest to the 2019 Class B state championship and has been named Huskerland's coach of the year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

I’m not a rocket scientist but if you win your final 10 games of the season good things usually happen. Because that means you won your last one of the season. I know that’s good.That’s exactly wha...

