News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

On the Rebound: Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek

Elm Creek senior QB Karsten McCarter 912) has guided his team to an 8-1 record so far this season with yet another Burwell playoff game looming at mid-week.
Elm Creek senior QB Karsten McCarter 912) has guided his team to an 8-1 record so far this season with yet another Burwell playoff game looming at mid-week.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Behind every great football player are those who have set an example and also helped them reach their full potential along the way.For Elm Creek’s Karsten McCarter there have certainly been many to...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}