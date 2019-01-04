Ogallala-Cozad Game to Feature C-1's Two Remaining Unbeatens
In our second headliner Cozad visits Ogallala in a game featuring the only two remaining C-1 unbeaten boys basketball teams.Following Ogallala’s 70-63 Thursday night win over a one-loss Bridgeport ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news