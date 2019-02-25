Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 07:25:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Ogallala, BRLD Top Seeds in Tonight's Boys District Finals

Wkvn3t9bvfxcdw32in33
District final upsets will be at a premium given the format but don't rule out Creighton Niemeyer (10) and Tri County pulling a fast one in Class C-2. Just sayin'.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Lots of great games on the docket tonight - what'd you expect @HuskerlandBob, it is the district finals - so let's dive right in with our preview of the boys basketball district finals in Classes C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}