Number 21: Blake Closman, Millard North
It seemed like a natural transition. Kid was a wide receiver, so try him at cornerback. Maybe safety.Blake Closman was eight years old at the time.“I guess I had a little speed back in the day and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news