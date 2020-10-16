Now Playing: Tri County, Thayer in Class D-1 Marquee Game
There has this season been a lot of noise about the top of the Class D-1 ratings. Can Burwell get back to another state final? Is Dundy the answer? What about Cross County, they look great.While al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news