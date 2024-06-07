The 11th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic will be played tomorrow (Saturday) at Norfolk's Memorial Stadium, kickoff at 11 a.m.

NEN Classic board president David Stoddard, head coach at Stanton High, said his Board of Directors is extremely excited with the selection of coaches for the 2024 game.

“We are very fortunate to have coaches of great character, wisdom, and a wide range of success in this year's game. They were great at selecting their roster and planning for this event. We hope all families and football fans involved continue to have a great experience with this game, as there are so many talented players and passionate fans in Northeast Nebraska.”

The White Team’s head coach Cory Valasek commented, “It is a tremendous honor to be selected as a head coach for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic. The level of competition among the teams involved has state championship contenders in multiple classes each year. This game is filled with student athletes of high character and college level athleticism. There are many great coaches and some legendary ones involved in the programs that represent this game. It is humbling and I am very appreciative to be selected as head coach of the white team this year.”

Joining Valasek on the White side will be Dan Wolken of Riverside, Taylor Baumert of Battle Creek, Cory Lenton of Norfolk Public, Wyatt Pfeifer of Riverside, and Mark Hudson of Boone Central.

Mike Hassler, head coach of the Red Team said, “I consider it a great honor to be asked to be the head coach of the Red Team in the 2024 NEN All-Star Football Classic. The opportunity to follow in the steps of all the other great coaches that have participated in this game is definitely humbling. I'm excited to get to work with a great coaching staff, and the chance to work with some of the top football talent in our state for an entire week is an opportunity of a lifetime."

Joining Hassler on the Red sideline will be Mike Clay of Wakefield, Jackson Dickerson of South Sioux City, Hayden Delano of Wayne, Evan Colfack of Tri-County Northeast and Rusty Fuller of Hartington-Newcastle.

Members of the Red team include: players: Keenan Valverde; Pierce; Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic; Riley Sudbeck, Hartington-Newcastle; Dylan Taylor, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Dalton Lamprecht, Ponca; Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield; Josh Rojas, Lutheran High Northeast; Adam Hamilton, South Sioux City; Ty Thoene, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Michael Dickens, Tri County Northeast; Champion White, Pierce; Tate Albertson, South Sioux City; Carson Wieseler, Wynot; Hunter Heikes, Tri County Northeast; Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic; Chase Schroeder, Wynot; Dayton Sudbeck, Hartington-Newcastle; Brody Krusemark, Pender.

Also, William Steffen, Crofton; William Paxton, Stuart; Ian Laetsch, West Holt; Caleb Davis, West Holt; Karsan Albers, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Casey Jeannoutot, Bloomfield; Korvin Fritz, Pierce; Jackson Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridg;e Drue Davis, Wayne; Miguel Balvantin, Ponca; Tucker Shabram, O’Neill; Mason Weidner, Norfolk Catholic; Zach Meier, Pierce; Brennen Heimes, Wynot; Andrew Heimes, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Ben Sousek, Norfolk Catholic; Tate Collison, Lutheran High Northeast; Hunter Wilson, O’Neill.

Members of the Red team include: Justus Weidemann, Logan View; Parker Borer, Boone Central; Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley; Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale; Hank Hudson, Boone Central; James Fogleman, Boone Central; Colten Klosen, Howells-Dodge; Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer; Cameron Korth, Battle Creek; Blake Borchers, Battle Creek; Jesse Steffen, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Blake Henn, Elgin Public/Pope John; Parker Wiedeman, Stanton; Dawson Hansen, Elkhorn Valley; Spencer Hille, Plainview; Lincoln Benne, Oakland-Craig; Brendan Weber, Plainview; Mavrick Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley; Landon Weinandt, Battle Creek; Dylon Lueking, Elgin Public/Pope John; Dylan Higby, Clarkson-Leigh; Jacob Henery, Neligh-Oakdale; Trent Patzel, Boone Central; Kyler Case, Oakland-Craig; Wyatt Rangeloff, North Bend Central; Landen Redding, Lyons-Decatur Northeast; Sam Zazueta, Norfolk; Connor Kreikemeier, Howells-Dodge; Nathan Hegemann, Howells-Dodge; Jesse Droescher, Oakland-Craig; Theodore Windhusen, Logan View; Jackson Mazuc,h Norfolk; Alan Diaz, Norfolk; Ryder Kleckner, Twin River; Mitchell Hupp, Stanton; Dylan Frohberg, Norfolk.

Game officials for this prestigious event are some of the region's best, including Officials: Steven Hankla, referee (Crew Chief); Jeremy Woeppel, umpire; Steve Arehart, head linesman; Aaron Kruger, line judge; and Jarod Bearinger, back judge.