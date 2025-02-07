No, This Ben Johnson: Ben Johnson, Kearney High

In what some might call the Doug Duda daily double we give you previews of this week’s LouPlatte and FKC tourneys.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Scottsbluff head boys basketball coach Scott Gullion.
If he wanted to play he didn’t have any choice. And Kellyn Ollendick wouldn’t have had it any other way.
If he wanted to play he didn’t have any choice. And Kellyn Ollendick wouldn’t have had it any other way.
So many great conference tournament finals last week, let’s review them together...
In what some might call the Doug Duda daily double we give you previews of this week’s LouPlatte and FKC tourneys.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Scottsbluff head boys basketball coach Scott Gullion.
If he wanted to play he didn’t have any choice. And Kellyn Ollendick wouldn’t have had it any other way.