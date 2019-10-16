News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

No More Mr. Nice Guy: Joshua Klabenes, CWCE

Recovered from last year's ACL injury, CWCE senior lineman Joshua Klabenes (44) is a key reason for his team's 6-0 start to the season.
Recovered from last year's ACL injury, CWCE senior lineman Joshua Klabenes (44) is a key reason for his team's 6-0 start to the season. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It sounds like something an older brother would say.Born into a competitive, rough-and-tumble family of competitors Joshua Klabenes is a self-described “nice kid” who given his druthers would just ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}