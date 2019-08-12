News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

No Man Is An Islander: Caleb Francl, Broc Douglass, GI

Cco7zfduuarkzruotnhp
All I know is you can expect a mess of plays to get made if you have Grand Island's Caleb Francl (10) and Broc Douglass (1) on your team. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

There is no “I” in team but there is an “I” in Islanders. And when two of your top playmakers just happen to be all-staters you can surprise the experts for the whole month of November.You know, li...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}