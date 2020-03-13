I'm 0-for-2.

I sit here in my Central City office after having just returned from Lincoln. Not from Pinnacle Bank Arena, nor Devaney Sports Center, where they are playing out state boys basketball semifinals. No, I am just back from Shoemaker's Truck Plaza on West O.

The reason for absence from the 2020 state boys basketball tournament has to do with concerns involving my family. Without going into great detail I feel like those concerns trump my professional obligations in this instance; right or wrong that's the decision I eventually came to.

Eventually. Not before I started out for Lincoln yesterday morning only to get a phone call that made me turn around and go home. (Not an emergency, but concerns about my being in Lincoln this weekend.) After a day to think about it, and with my wife's support, I started out again today but by the time I was at the outskirts of Lincoln I had a change of heart. Like the girls I dated in high school I just couldn't commit.

It took me a long time in my career to realize the games get played whether I'm there or not but I must say this has been a lousy year for state tournaments and Huskerland Bob. Last fall I missed the last two state football final games because I needed to get out of town; you remember, we had planned a family vacation in Nashville and were going to leave after the Class A final but that's day's ice storm forced us to leave early.

I promised myself I would keep this short, so I will. As some sort of high school sports writer I am proud of the work my brothers and sisters in journalistic arms are doing in Lincoln this weekend, bringing all of us the wall-to-wall state tournament coverage we have all be spoiled by over the many years. I have also had my friends on the NSAA Board of Control, especially executive director Jay Bellar, in my thoughts constantly over the past few days, as all of them were put in a pretty terrible position regarding how to deal with the state tournament, especially Jay, who I thought did a masterful job of fulfilling his responsibilities. Nobody signs up to be on the board of control to have to deal with things like enforcing the Verizon Plan at state basketball - you know, friends and family? (With no friends of course, nor cheerleaders, nor pep bands, nor student sections, nor mascots. Nor Huskerland Bob, it turns out.)

I sit here conflicted about the decision to not attend the boys state basketball tournament mostly because I miss the chance to see the games and the kids who play them, but also because I miss out on seeing so many of my Huskerland friends, and friends in the coaching world. When they say we are all making sacrifices I certainly feel as though I have made my own.

We will be full speed on the website next Monday but as followers of Huskerland and what we try to do, I hope you understand my decision and the factors that went into it.