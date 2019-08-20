News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 10:30:00 -0500') }} football

Nightmare Scenario: Zavier Betts, Jay Ducker, Bellevue West

Yep, tonight's the night we stop Jay Ducker (8) and Zavier Betts (15). Well, probably... (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

As a well adjusted adult male, you sleep pretty well at night. As a defensive coordinator for the team about to face 2019 Bellevue West football that changes for a few nights, the sleeping part. An...

