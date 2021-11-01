New Dudes: Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside
Like John Lennon once sang about world peace, all some of those Westside kids needed was a chance.In the sweet afterglow of the program’s dominant 2020 Class A state championship performance you co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news