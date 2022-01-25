NEMFCA Announces Hall of Fame Class for 2022
More of Nebraska’s rich eight-man football heritage on full display this week with the announcement of NEMFCA hall of fame Class of 2022.Induction ceremonies for the Class of 2022 will take place S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news