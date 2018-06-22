Nebraska-Wyoming 6-Man All-Star Game Set for Saturday
Having won the last three meetings the Nebraska Six-Man All-Star team will try to snap a 3-3 tie and take the lead in their annual game against the Wyoming all-stars. Game time tomorrow (Saturday) is set for 2 p.m. at Albion.
The Boone Central football stadium was also host to the event in 2016 when Nebraska scored a 59-32 win.
Head coach for the Nebraska squad is Riverside’s Joe Imus, whose program has won the last four state six-man titles. His assistants will include Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Landon Miller (Cody-Kilgore) and Scott Trimble (Harvard).
Leading the Nebraska team will be a pair of sensational running backs, Tucker Scherbarth of Harvard and Garrett Egger of Cody-Kilgore. Last season Scherbarth helped lead Harvard to the state playoff final by rushing for 2,144 yards and 36 TDs while Egger amassed 1,124 yards rushing and 22 TDs and also added 115 tackles, 14 of them for loss.
There will be (a modest amount of) defense played in this game, too, and that's where players like Harvard's Jaydan Callahan and his 124 tackles in 2017, Spalding Academy's Spencer Leslie (83 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) and Silver Lake's Mark Thurston (63 tackles, 11 TFL).
Here is a quick rundown on Nebraska’s 14-man roster:
|Name
|School
|2017 Stats
|
Caleb Werger
|
Elwood
|
999 yards passing, 17 TDs.
|
Trystin Gielssen
|
Hyannis
|
19 receptions, 415 yards, 8 TDs.
|
Spencer Leslie
|
Spalding Academy
|
83 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks.
|
Issac Buitron
|
Arthur County
|
30 receptions, 400 yards, 7 TDs; 75 tackles, 8 TFL.
|
Paul Diessner
|
Spalding Academy
|
608 yards passing, 11 TDs; 761 yards rushing, 8 TDs.
|
Jaydan Callahan
|
Harvard
|
124 tackles.
|
Garrett Egger
|
Cody-Kilgore
|
1,128 yards rushing, 22 TDs; 186 yards passing, four TDs; 115 tackles, 14 TFL.
|
Tucker Scherbarth
|
Harvard
|
2,144 yards rushing, 36 TDs; 8 catches, 195 yards, four TDs.
|
Dan Carraher
|
Spalding Academy
|
53 tackles.
|
Mark Thurston
|
Silver Lake
|
673 yards rushing, 13 TDs; 63 tackles, 11 TFL.
|
Riley Swerczek
|
Riverside
|
13 catches, 492 yards, 12 TDs. Don't look at me, I don't know why he didn't score on that last one.
|
Austin Bell
|
Harvard
|
95 tackles.
|
Brody Davis
|
Cody-Kilgore
|
72 tackles, 10 TFL.
|
Derrick Buescher
|
Deshler
|
NA.